fbpx

'Shiba Is Better' Than Dogecoin: Popular Crypto Influencer Flips On SHIB

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 6, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Shiba Is Better' Than Dogecoin: Popular Crypto Influencer Flips On SHIB

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) recently saw its price skyrocket and caught the attention of many, including popular crypto influencer CryptosRUs.

He walked back on his previous opinion on the coin and said that it is not a new version of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and instead a different project that he believes to be better.

What Happened: According to a Tuesday CryptosRUs livestream, one quadrillion Shiba Inu coins were created, with its team members having to buy it like everyone else and half of the supply gifted to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin who destroyed his holdings. 

While Dogecoin is a "pure memecoin" that can only carry out basic transactions, Shiba Inu already powers its own decentralized exchange (DEX) and its team plans to launch a dedicated Ethereum scalability network.

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

CryptosRUs also said that rumors about Robinhood listing Shiba Inu are major bullish arguments for the coin. He said that he believes the rumor to be true since the exchange is looking for profits, its users are clearly interested in memecoins and Shiba Inu is the second top memecoin.

According to him, "Robinhood was the sole reason why Dogecoin pumped up to $0.74 […] from mere pennies" with 10,000% gains.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu is over 25% higher over the last 24 hours and trading at $0.00002244.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Mark Cuban Says People Prefer Dogecoin Over Bitcoin When Buying Dallas Mavericks Merch: Here's Why

Mark Cuban Says People Prefer Dogecoin Over Bitcoin When Buying Dallas Mavericks Merch: Here's Why

Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that the basketball team “makes thousands and thousands of dollars” in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
Such Fashion, Much Wow! You Can Now Buy Clothes At Pacsun With Dogecoin And These Cryptos

Such Fashion, Much Wow! You Can Now Buy Clothes At Pacsun With Dogecoin And These Cryptos

Youth-focused fashion retailer Pacsun is enabling online shoppers to buy clothes using Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies through a partnership with blockchain payment provider BitPay. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 10.28% higher at $0.26 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has shot up 30.15% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Is Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Again Today?

Why Is Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Again Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 71.91% over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday.  What’s Moving? The coin has soared 209.35% over a seven-day trailing period. read more