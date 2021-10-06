'Shiba Is Better' Than Dogecoin: Popular Crypto Influencer Flips On SHIB

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) recently saw its price skyrocket and caught the attention of many, including popular crypto influencer CryptosRUs.

He walked back on his previous opinion on the coin and said that it is not a new version of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and instead a different project that he believes to be better.

What Happened: According to a Tuesday CryptosRUs livestream, one quadrillion Shiba Inu coins were created, with its team members having to buy it like everyone else and half of the supply gifted to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin who destroyed his holdings.

While Dogecoin is a "pure memecoin" that can only carry out basic transactions, Shiba Inu already powers its own decentralized exchange (DEX) and its team plans to launch a dedicated Ethereum scalability network.

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

CryptosRUs also said that rumors about Robinhood listing Shiba Inu are major bullish arguments for the coin. He said that he believes the rumor to be true since the exchange is looking for profits, its users are clearly interested in memecoins and Shiba Inu is the second top memecoin.

According to him, "Robinhood was the sole reason why Dogecoin pumped up to $0.74 […] from mere pennies" with 10,000% gains.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu is over 25% higher over the last 24 hours and trading at $0.00002244.