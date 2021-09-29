Why Buying Tacos And Pizzas At Major Chains With Dogecoin Could Soon Be A Reality

Verifone, one of the world’s largest point-of-sale providers, could soon make cryptocurrency payments a reality at large-scale U.S.-based retailers.

What Happened: According to a press release on Tuesday, Verifone has partnered with cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay Inc to introduce a way to pay with cryptocurrencies at the checkout counter.

The newest range of Verifone terminals will support payment from major cryptocurrency wallets like Blockchain.com, BRD, and Metamask.

Users will reportedly be able to make purchases with a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

“At checkout, consumers will select their preferred crypto wallet on a Verifone device and scan an on-screen QR code using their crypto wallet to complete the transaction,” the companies said in a statement.

Mike Pulli, chief executive officer at Verifone, told Bloomberg that merchants are already “lining up for the product.”

Verifone’s list of 600,000 clients includes Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which operates brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) owned Whole Foods.

“We’ve always felt it was a matter of time before people had an expectation they could pay with crypto as they pay with Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V),” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.

“This development will accelerate that. Consumers are going to just expect that to be an option.”