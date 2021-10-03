fbpx

This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 3, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is forming a pattern that could foreshadow a massive rally. 

Pal, who is currently the CEO of the on-demand financial TV channel Real Vision, said that Bitcoin could blast out of its range sometime between now and early next year.

In a recent tweet, he said that Bitcoin's long-term log chart looks pretty luscious. 

"Who knows if the wedge breaks on the first attempt, but a consolidation pattern of this magnitude usually leads to a very, very powerful upside move," he said in the tweet. 

According to Pal, Bitcoin is forming a huge descending wedge reminiscent of a pattern that formed from 2017 to 2020. 

When BTC broke out of the technical formation, it ascended to its all-time high above $64,000.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and BTC may break out of their resistance at the top of the wedge and ignite a 100% rally from current levels. He added that the coming months should be "ridiculous" for the crypto markets, including sizeable rallies in ETH/BTC.

Last month Pal announced that he might end up selling all his Bitcoin holdings as ETH occupies the largest chunk in his portfolio.

Pal gave a price target of $250,000 to $400,000 for BTC by March 2022, based on the prospects of an exchange-traded fund and central bank money printing — irrespective of whether that occurs or remains talk only. 
Also Read: This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads to Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

In St. Martin, Mississippi, Back Bay church became the first Southern Baptist church to accept cryptocurrency as donations.  Pastor Adam Bennet, who has been in full-time ministry since 2005, introduced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a donation option.  read more
Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Regardless of the barriers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has broken down, this will be a highly resisted asset... until it will no longer be so. read more
Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Sk read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant Exiting September, Analysts Watch For October Recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant Exiting September, Analysts Watch For October Recovery

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) both shot up on Thursday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 4.92% to $1.93 trillion. read more