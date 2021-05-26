fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.46
332.05
+ 0.14%
DIA
-0.75
344.71
-0.22%
SPY
-0.84
420.01
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.28
136.90
+ 0.93%
GLD
+ 1.58
174.77
+ 0.9%

Recent Crypto Market Was A TestamEnt, But 'The System Didn't Break,' Says Global Macro Investor's Raoul Pal

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 25, 2021 8:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Recent Crypto Market Was A TestamEnt, But 'The System Didn't Break,' Says Global Macro Investor's Raoul Pal

The recent cryptocurrency market crash is a testament to its ecosystem's reliability, according to Raoul Pal, CEO of Global Macro Investor, a global macro advisory publication.
What Happened: Pal noted in a Tuesday Twitter thread that the cryptocurrency market crashed by "42% in 14 days, wiping out $1.02trn in value in an orgy of liquidation of people up to 100 x levered, with very low regulation. Many tokens fell up to 70%, including unregulated lending and borrowing biz."

He highlighted that all of that caused no damage to the crypto ecosystem.

"Crypto had a major, major VAR-shock test and NOTHING happened," Pal noted.

What Else: Pal pointed out that leverage liquidation was offset by over collateralization, no firm went under, the Federal Reserve did not need to step in and decentralized finance protocols carried their activity on near-normally.

He continued, noting that stablecoins kept their value stable, there were no daisy chains of collateral losses, no collateral pressure, no protocol failed, no firms needed rapid funding, and no one had open-ended losses.

While he admitted that a few crypto exchanges went offline for an hour or two, no big losses occurred and concluded.

"The system didn't break. It offered zero systemic risk to the broader financial world. Speculators lost money and that is it."

Pal explained that this is the kind of potential that he saw in cryptocurrencies in 2012.

See also: Guggenheim CIO Calls Crypto 'Tulipmania' After Predicting Bitcoin Will Hit $600,000

This technology, he believes, allows for an "anti-fragile financial system that doesn't break in times of stress, where ownership of assets is clear and losses are not mutualised to tax payers.(sic)" 

"This was a big two weeks for crypto and for the future financial system," Pal concluded.

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Former White House Advisor Joins Coinbase As Chief Policy Officer

What Happened: Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has recruited former White House Deputy National Security Advisor Faryar Shirzad to serve as the exchange’s new head of policy. read more

Chinese Crypto Exchanges Continue To Suspend Services Amidst Regulatory Uncertainty

Although crypto markets seemed to recover from the recent fall, some believe that regulatory uncertainties surrounding Bitcoin mining and trading firms in China could lead to even more sell pressure going forward. read more

Ether What? Research Shows More Americans Heard About Dogecoin Than Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the blockchain that introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) and made smart contracts to the world — is less recognizable by the United States residents than meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

Former Ripple Exec Sells $255M Worth Of XRP In May Alone

Former Ripple Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Jed McCaleb sold about 275 million XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) this month. As of press time, McCaleb's wallet still contains over 348 million XRP, equivalent to about $328 million. read more