KHL And Binance Bringing NFT Cards Of Well-Known Russian Hockey League

A pro sports league is launching an NFT platform and marketplace to give fans a new way to enjoy the sport and connect with players.

What Happened: The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) announced a new non-fungible token marketplace called KHL.cards. The NFT marketplace is developed exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace.

This marks the first large hockey NFT series and brings fans access to the KHL, a well-known league featuring teams in Russia, Belarus, Finland, Latvia, China and Kazakhstan.

The first NFT cards will be launched via mystery boxes on Sept. 27. Cards will have different levels of rarity ranking as bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Cards will feature team mascots, video fragments, championship photos and other KHL related moments.

“KHL cards is a fundamentally new digital project from KHL and our partners, Block-chain.com and Binance NFT. KHL digital assets are not just cards showing memorable hockey moments that can be purchased on the marketplace, they are also a whole system which you can use to collect, sell and play with,” KHL Vice President Sergey Dobrokhvalov said.

What’s Next: The plans for the KHL NFTs include a future utility token that can be used for merchandise, tickets and game experiences for fans.

A marketplace to buy and sell cards will be introduced in October.

Staking from the NFTs will be offered in the future.

A platform called GameFi will be launched in the future allowing owners to compete for exclusive prized with a play-to-earn function.

Why It’s Important: Sports league have been increasing their interest and exposure to the NFT market. NBA Top Shot released from the NBA and Dapper Labs has been one of the most successful NFT series of all time.

The KHL is considered by many to be the second-best hockey league in the world behind the National Hockey League.

KHL cards could feature former and current NHL players that have played in the KHL throughout their careers.