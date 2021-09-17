AMC Will Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum And Litecoin This Year. But Would About Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular stocks and cryptocurrencies: Should AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021?

A majority of respondents (71.2%) believe AMC and GameStop should indeed accept Dogecoin within the calendar year. A slimmer number of respondents (28.8%) said Dogecoin should be left out of the accepted cryptos.

AMC CEO Adam Aron already confirmed the world’s largest movie theater chain will begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions by the end of the year.

“By year's end, we will have the information technology system in place to accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions if purchased online at all of our U.S. theatres,” Aron said on the second-quarter earnings call in August.

The CEO also tweeted Wednesday: “​​Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we will similarly accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.”

So no word on Dogecoin…yet.

Still, it’s no secret cryptocurrencies are more mainstream than ever in 2021. Aron’s move to accept Bitcoin as payment in theaters has struck a chord with investors who are highly enthusiastic about cryptocurrency.

Depending on the rate of adoption AMC moviegoers will have toward spending their hard-earned Bitcoin with the company, it’s not too far-fetched the chain could consider a wider range of popular cryptos as a means of payment sometime in the future.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.