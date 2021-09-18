Dogecoin Misses Out But These 6 Cryptocurrencies Have Given Over 5000% Return This Year

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has risen an impressive 4,346.73% year-to-date as of Friday but these six cryptocurrencies have given even better returns.

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL): The native token of a decentralized finance platform centered around bridging the telecom sector with active users has shot up a whopping 11253.56% since the year began.

In the last 30 days, TEL has risen 2.93%. The coin is trading 70.11% below the all-time high of $0.0649 it touched in early May.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS): The token of a blockchain-based gaming platform is up 11310.62% on a YTD basis. In the past 30 days, the token has declined 1.16%.

Axie Infinity’s ascent was recently observed by analysts at Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, who called it a “foundation” of an “emerging economy” revolving around play-to-earn games.

AXS touched an all-time high of $94.62 on Sept. 4.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL): A cryptocurrency with a super-fast blockchain has been on the ascent lately. The so-called Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer has soared 8099.76% so far this year.

In the past 30 days, SOL has shot up 132.44% but the token’s ascent has hit the breaks recently. This week the blockchain that underpins SOL suffered from a network crash and required restarting.

SOL touched an all-time high of $214.96 on Sept. 9.

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC): A Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that allows for the creation of optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, and other infrastructure has gained 7685.42% since January. Over a 30-day period, MATIC is up 4.74%.

MATIC has gained amid the rising popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the number of decentralized applications (DApps) on its network has grown this year.

MATIC touched an all-time high of $2.68 on May 18.

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM): The token of a directed acyclic graph smart contract platform with its own customized consensus algorithm has shot up 7474.58% so far in 2021. Over the last 30 days, FTM is up 290.94%.

FTM’s price action this year has followed the narrative of ETH killers who are prospering on account of high transaction fees and congestion on Ethereum’s blockchain.

FTM touched an all-time high earlier this month touching $1.93.

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA): A token of a protocol that utilizes flat-pegged stablecoins to power global payments has risen 5881.64% so far this year. Over the last 30 days, LUNA is up 63.37%.

Luna saw spikes earlier as demand for stablecoins associated with it saw huge demand from Mirror, Terra’s synthetic assets protocol, which led to LUNA token burning.

Last month, both Wrapped Luna (CRYPTO: WLUNA) and TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST), a decentralized coin powered by LUNA, were listed on Coinbase Pro, which also bolstered the price of LUNA.

LUNA hit an all-time high of $44.34 on Sept. 11.

