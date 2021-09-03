fbpx

Is Solana Better Than Ethereum? Twitter Buzzes With Questions As Crypto Strikes Massive Gains

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 3, 2021 5:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Solana Better Than Ethereum? Twitter Buzzes With Questions As Crypto Strikes Massive Gains

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which is better? Massive gains in the latter have prompted that question on Twitter.

What Happened: Kraken Founder Dan Held asked on Twitter recently if Solana was a better smart contract platform than Ethereum and got several noteworthy responses.

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo said that Decentralized Finance or DeFi apps run better on Solana. 

Former chief marketing officer of the dating app Hinge, Nathan Roth said Solana was better for the non fungible token (NFT) use case.

Blockchain advocate and speaker Adel de Meyer said she was shifting projects on BSC, SOL, and Enjin jump net. She said on Twitter, “I'm personally over ETH and its mess.” 

A lot of replies that held received were centered around the high transaction fee or Gas on the Ethereum blockchain.

Why It Matters: The Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana is focused on providing DeFi solutions as well as facilitating DApp creation. Ethereum has been riding on the DeFi and DApp buzz as well.

Both ETH and SOL have been buoyant in recent days but SOL has been touching new all-time highs of late.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Solana Says Scaling As 'One Global State' Sets It Apart From Ethereum, Polkadot, Other Rivals

Thursday late night, SOL, often labeled as an Ethereum-killer, touched an all-time high of $136.92 — and the cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 7,210.82% so far this year. In comparison, ETH has shot up 416.33%.

At press time, over 24 hours SOL traded 18.89% higher at $135.41, while ETH traded 1.33% higher at $3,808.82.

Recently, Solana received a boost after the launch of the Pyth oracle and the Wormhole network, which acts as a bi-directional bridge between SOL and ETH.

“The need for [a] scalable network is needed right now, as opposed to years away as is the case for Ethereum given its much needed undergoing transition to PoS [Proof of Stake],” said Denis Vinokourov, head of Synergia Capital at the time of Wormhole’s launch.

Meanwhile, a lot of the price action around ETH can be attributed to the white-hot NFT scene. 

Alexandra Clark, a trader at GlobalBlock, a United Kingdom-based asset broker said, “The recent spike in NFT activity has prompted a rise in transaction volume and active addresses on the Ethereum network, as well as a deflationary supply,” reported CoinDesk.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of QuoteInspector

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Solana Flips Dogecoin To Become World's 7th Largest Crypto: What's Going On?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has displaced Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap as the latter’s relentless ascent continues. What Happened: Solana now has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, which is greater than DOGE’s market cap of $38.6 billion. read more

Reese Witherspoon Buys Into Ethereum And Gets A Taste Of Crypto Twitter With Bitcoin, Dogecoin Backers Sending In Pitches

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has gained a new backer and it is the “Legally Blonde” fame actress Reese Witherspoon, and Twitteratis have a lot to say. What Happened: Witherspoon announced on Thursday that she had purchased her first-ever ETH.  read more

This Little-Known OTC Stock Jumped 77% Today — Thanks To Dogecoin

What’s Moving: The shares of OTC-listed company AppSwarm Inc. (OTC: SWRM) jumped 77.6% in Thursday’s trading session at $0.014. read more

Better Late Than Never: SEC Finally Sues BitConnect Over $2B Ponzi

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to sue the most infamous scam of the cryptocurrency space — three years later. read more