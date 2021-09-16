Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) increased by 28.8% to $2.83. The trading volume for this coin is currently $132.80 million, which is 1.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AUDIO's estimated market cap is $1,148,436,929 as of today.

406,077,610 Max Supply: 1,049,344,148.64

1,049,344,148.64 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 22.3% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 billion, which is 1.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $4,118,526,244 as of today.

497,730,966,630,395.75 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 20.97% to $66.18 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $2.68 billion, a 4.97% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX's estimated market cap is $14,662,945,507 as of today.

220,286,577.21 Max Supply: 720,000,000

720,000,000 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 9.66% at $10.28. THORChain's current trading volume totals $162.26 million, a 0.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,720,786,503.

262,741,792.92 Max Supply: 500,000,000

500,000,000 Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) increased by 9.1% to $15.33. Sushi's current trading volume totals $1.50 billion, a 3.39% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,975,881,431.

192,789,255.86 Max Supply: 250,000,000

250,000,000 xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) is up 7.92% at $17.91. xSUSHI's current trading volume totals $7.43 million, a 2.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XSUSHI's estimated market cap is $1,313,118,130.

73,336,521.67 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 5.33% at $35.81. Cosmos's current trading volume totals $1.46 billion, a 1.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 10,030,530,830.

279,260,091.59 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 1.33% to $18.71 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 213.83 million, which is 0.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,961,896,073.

265,115,438.19 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) fell 1.21% to $381.85 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $645.74 million, a 0.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $5,026,176,624.

13,178,464.58 Max Supply: 16,000,000

16,000,000 Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.2% to $425.3 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.56 billion, which is 0.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 65,787,955,793.

154,533,651.9 Max Supply: 170,533,651.9

170,533,651.9 EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.17% to $5.05 over the past 24 hours. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.39 billion, a 0.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EOS's estimated market cap is $4,883,506,944 as of today.

967,397,114.23 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) decreased by 1.12% to $3.09 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $705.22 million, a 3.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,249,184,186.

402,526,808.25 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

3,303,030,299 Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.09% to $47769 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $46.70 million, which is 2.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $1,905,758,823 as of today.

39,906.37 Max Supply: 39,906.37

39,906.37 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.01% to $47683 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $32.01 billion, a 0.04% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 897,284,205,598.

18,817,718 Max Supply: 21,000,000

