fbpx

Bitcoin Reverses Course, Breaks Bullishly From This Pattern: What's Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
September 14, 2021 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Reverses Course, Breaks Bullishly From This Pattern: What's Next?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke up bullishly from a descending trendline Benzinga called out on Sunday.

Last week Geoffrey Kendrick, leader of the global research team at Standard Chartered Invest gave a $150,000 price target for the crypto and on Monday Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood reiterated her $500,000 target.

The apex cryptocurrency has a way to go before reaching either of the hefty predictions but on Tuesday Bitcoin regained key support levels that could propel it higher over the coming days and weeks. The first goal for the bulls will be to erase the losses from when the crypto markets flash crashed just prior to El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as legal tender.

See Also: How to Buy Bitcoin

The Bitcoin Chart: After Bitcoin plummeted Sept. 7 it popped up to regain a key support level at $44,850. Since then, the crypto has retested the level as support each day and held above it.

On Tuesday Bitcoin reacted to the support level, rose 4% higher and busted through the descending trendline that had been holding it down since Sept. 8. The crypto was set to meet the apex of the triangle on Sept. 16 and a break was due before the date.

The crypto regained then regained a higher support level at $46,718 and was attempting to print a bullish Marubozu candlestick, which indicates higher prices may come on Tuesday. Bulls will want to see Bitcoin close the day near or above $46,700 to feel confident going forward.

Bitcoin is trading above the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) but below the 21-day EMA with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, which indicates indecision. Both EMAs have started to curl slightly upwards, however, which is bullish. The crypto is also trading above the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall bullish sentiment has returned.

  • Bulls want to see sustained big bullish volume drive Bitcoin up over the 21-day EMA, which will eventually allow the eight-day EMA to cross back above it. If the crypto can regain the level as support, it has room to trade back up toward the $50,000 level.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and drop Bitcoin back down below the descending trendline, which could eventually force the crypto down under the lower support at $44,850. If Bitcoin were to fall below the level, it could retrace toward the $42,223 mark.

btc_sept._14.png

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Reiterates $500,000 Price Target For Bitcoin In 5 Years, Says Watching Ethereum Amid Growing DeFi, NFT Spaces

Cathie Wood Reiterates $500,000 Price Target For Bitcoin In 5 Years, Says Watching Ethereum Amid Growing DeFi, NFT Spaces

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is extremely bullish on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), while she is watching the explosive growth of non fungible tokens (NFTs). read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When MicroStrategy First Bought It, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When MicroStrategy First Bought It, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but what if you had purchased $1,000 worth of the apex cryptocurrency o read more
Dogecoin Sees Drop In Twitter Interest But These Cryptocurrencies Are Buzzing Today

Dogecoin Sees Drop In Twitter Interest But These Cryptocurrencies Are Buzzing Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, as per Cointrendz data. read more
Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 19,300 shares — estimated to be worth about $3.57 million — in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), as the media and entertainment company scores success with the theater-only ‘Shang-Chi’ release. read more