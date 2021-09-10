fbpx

Paris Saint-Germain Signs Deal With Crypto.com: What Investors Should Know

byChris Katje
September 10, 2021 4:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Paris Saint-Germain Signs Deal With Crypto.com: What Investors Should Know

One of the most well-known soccer teams in the world signed a deal with a leading cryptocurrency platform.

What Happened: Paris Saint-Germain, which recently signed soccer superstar Lionel Messi to a contract, announced a partnership with Crypto.com.

Crypto.com will be the first official cryptocurrency platform partner with Paris Saint-Germain, known as PSG. The deal was announced as a multi-year deal.

The partnership will also include the release of exclusive PSG non-fungible tokens on the Crypto.com platform.

Crypto.com will pay a “significant portion of the sponsorship fee” using the CRO cryptocurrency token. 

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi 

Why It’s Important: PSG is one of the most followed soccer teams worldwide. The team ranks as one of the 10 most valuable teams in the world across several lists.

With the signing of Messi, PSG will likely be one of the most-watched teams in the 2021-2022 season, which could bring additional brand awareness for Crypto.com.

“Between the brand visibility, stadium and team access and collaborative development of NFTs, I have no doubt that we’ll create new and exciting experiences for football fans around the world,” Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said.

Crypto.com has over 10 million users worldwide and is one of the top 10 finance apps on the iOS App Store for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google Play, a unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The deal with PSG adds to a number of partnerships in the sports industry that Crypto.com has signed. The company has deals with Formula 1, Serie A, UFC and the National Hockey League.

Image by jorono from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Global Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Apple To Open Doors To NFTs On iOS

Apple To Open Doors To NFTs On iOS

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently loosened the rules of its iOS App Store, and some experts expect this to have a major impact on read more
Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Another large publicly traded company is joining the rise of non-fungible tokens with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) buying a NFT rocket ship and changing its profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more
PUNKS Comic: What You Should Know About This Surging NFT That's Attracting Venture Capitalist Money

PUNKS Comic: What You Should Know About This Surging NFT That's Attracting Venture Capitalist Money

Volume and demand for non-fungible tokens have been surging. One project that is climbing up the leaderboards is PUNKS Comic, an NFT comic series drawn by Marvel and DC Comics artist Chris Wahl. read more
How You Can Own A Piece Of A CryptoPunk For As Little As $10

How You Can Own A Piece Of A CryptoPunk For As Little As $10

One of the most sought-after non-fungible token collections remains CryptoPunks. The series' valuation has risen dramatically in 2021 and now investors could get their hands on a fractional stake in a Punk for $10. read more