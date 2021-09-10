Paris Saint-Germain Signs Deal With Crypto.com: What Investors Should Know

One of the most well-known soccer teams in the world signed a deal with a leading cryptocurrency platform.

What Happened: Paris Saint-Germain, which recently signed soccer superstar Lionel Messi to a contract, announced a partnership with Crypto.com.

Crypto.com will be the first official cryptocurrency platform partner with Paris Saint-Germain, known as PSG. The deal was announced as a multi-year deal.

The partnership will also include the release of exclusive PSG non-fungible tokens on the Crypto.com platform.

Crypto.com will pay a “significant portion of the sponsorship fee” using the CRO cryptocurrency token.

Why It’s Important: PSG is one of the most followed soccer teams worldwide. The team ranks as one of the 10 most valuable teams in the world across several lists.

With the signing of Messi, PSG will likely be one of the most-watched teams in the 2021-2022 season, which could bring additional brand awareness for Crypto.com.

“Between the brand visibility, stadium and team access and collaborative development of NFTs, I have no doubt that we’ll create new and exciting experiences for football fans around the world,” Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said.

Crypto.com has over 10 million users worldwide and is one of the top 10 finance apps on the iOS App Store for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google Play, a unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The deal with PSG adds to a number of partnerships in the sports industry that Crypto.com has signed. The company has deals with Formula 1, Serie A, UFC and the National Hockey League.

Image by jorono from Pixabay