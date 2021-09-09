fbpx

Siri Recognizes Bitcoin As Currency In El Salvador

byChris Katje
September 9, 2021 2:03 pm
One of the most popular features of Apple iPhones is Siri, which allows users to ask questions and get answers.

The acceptance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender in a country, El Salvador, is big news in the cryptocurrency market, leading users to ask Siri for an update.

What Happened: El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency of the country. The country, with a population of less than 7 million people, is the first major country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and could be the first of many as cryptocurrency surges in popularity and use cases.

Related Link: Starbucks And McDonlad's Now Accept Bitcoin In El Salvador 

Siri Updates: If you search online, you will find that many websites have updated data to list Bitcoin as the official currency of El Salvador.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) also updated its iPhones and devices to include the update for Siri.

“The currencies of El Salvador are Bitcoin and United States dollar,” Siri says.

Users on Twitter couldn’t help but share the important milestone and update for the cryptocurrency from one of the most popular artificial intelligence-enabled voices of all time.

