Starbucks And McDonald's Now Accept Bitcoin In El Salvador

Global fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) and multinational coffeehouse Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have begun accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment — but only in El Salvador.

What Happened: Tuesday marked the day that El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law came into effect, officially making Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

Aaron van Wirdum, a journalist at Bitcoin Magazine, shared his “paying for breakfast with Bitcoin” experience with his Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no. But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I'm enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U — Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) September 7, 2021

Similarly, videos of QR codes being scanned to pay directly with Bitcoin in one of El Salvador’s Starbucks outlets also emerged on Twitter on the same day.

Starbucks accepting #bitcoin as payment in El Salvador

Photo: Athar Khan on Unsplash