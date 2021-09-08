fbpx

Starbucks And McDonald's Now Accept Bitcoin In El Salvador

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 8, 2021 10:18 am
Global fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) and multinational coffeehouse Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have begun accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment — but only in El Salvador.

What Happened: Tuesday marked the day that El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law came into effect, officially making Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

Aaron van Wirdum, a journalist at Bitcoin Magazine, shared his “paying for breakfast with Bitcoin” experience with his Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Similarly, videos of QR codes being scanned to pay directly with Bitcoin in one of El Salvador’s Starbucks outlets also emerged on Twitter on the same day.

 

Photo: Athar Khan on Unsplash

