fbpx

As Bitcoin's Dominance Steadily Declines, What Crypto Assets Are Institutions Looking At?

byAdam Eckert
September 2, 2021 3:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin's Dominance Steadily Declines, What Crypto Assets Are Institutions Looking At?

Crypto is making a steady recovery as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have traded higher by more than 20% over the last month. 

The most interesting part of the recent crypto rally is that Bitcoin dominance has been steadily declining, Cumberland's Chris Zuehlke said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Bitcoin dominance is near an all-time low, Zuehlke said. 

Bitcoin dominance is the measure of Bitcoin's market cap relative to the market cap of the rest of the crypto industry. 

See Also: Scaramucci Still Sees Bitcoin Going To $100,000 By Year-End

Zuehlke's Take On Cryptocurrency Market: Zuehlke told CNBC there is an increased interest in other aspects of the crypto industry that represent pushing innovation in the smart contract space. 

Investors have become more and more interested in layer one protocols that enable the disintermediation of smart contracts, he said. 

Ethereum, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and other similar assets have all seen increased interest lately, he said. 

"It's a pretty clear indication that institutions are starting to look beyond Bitcoin to ways the industry might evolve finance going forward."

Zuehlke expects these layer one protocol assets to be a leader in growth and innovation over the next six to 12 months, he said. 

BTC, ETH Price Action: Bitcoin is up 71.58% year-to-date, while Ethereum is up 407.61% year-to-date.

Photo by Christopher Muschitz from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Why The Ethereum Rally Is More Fundamentally Driven Than Speculative

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has rallied more than 35% over the last month. The recent move is more fundamentally driven than speculative, Slow Ventures' Jill Gunter said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more

Why This Investor Is Putting Money To Work In Coinbase Stock

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello recently bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Marathon Digital Says Produced 469.6 New Minted Bitcoins During August 2021, Increasing Total Bitcoin Holdings To ~6,695

-Reuters read more

UPDATE: Marathon Digital Says As Of Sept. 1, 2021, Co.'s Mining Fleet Has Produced ~1,757.9 Newly Minted Bitcoins During 2021

-Reuters read more