Storage Data Coin Arweave Rises 80% In A Day, Hits All-Time High

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 31, 2021 5:04 pm
Storage Data Coin Arweave Rises 80% In A Day, Hits All-Time High

Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) saw an astonishing push upward earlier today, reaching new all-time highs.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Arweave skyrocketed by 78.3% from its yesterday's low of $39.44 to a high of $69.59 — a price that the coin never reached before.

The coin's ascent was also accompanied by a healthy uptick in volume.

Over the last 24 hours, Arweave rode a roller coaster that hardly any stomach could resist.

Read Also: What is Blockchain?

The coin went from its 24-hour low of $52.87 to a high of $69.59 before dropping to $57.14 and climbing back to $65.64 as of press time. The coin is also about 23.16% up.

What's Arweave? Arweave is the blockchain powering what its team calls the "permaweb:" a network that allows for the storage of files on a decentralized network where they are easily accessible and nearly completely safe from censorship.

It ensures that — once saved — files are almost impossible to delete, making public permanent record keeping a major use case for this blockchain. AR is spent to store data.

