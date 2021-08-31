fbpx

Vitalik's Ethereum Is Up By 8% Today

byBenzinga Insights
August 31, 2021 10:12 am
Vitalik's Ethereum Is Up By 8% Today

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price rose 8.32% to $3456.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $3253.03 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4356.99.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Ethereum's trading volume has climbed 33.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.03%. This brings the circulating supply to 117.33 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at 402.61 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Ethereum?

