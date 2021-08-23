Here's How This Investor Is Using Options To Boost Her Coinbase Position

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington owns Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) stock and would buy it at its current level, she said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The company recently announced plans to add $500 million in cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, Talkington said.

Going forward, Coinbase said it will put 10% of its profits into crypto per quarter, which would be about $160 million per quarter based on its most recent quarterly results, she added: "I think it's a great stock to own."

See Also: What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coinbase Global

For investors buying the stock at current levels, Talkington recommends selling the $290 strike January expiration calls against the position.

"You can bring in about $23 of premium while you're waiting because it is a volatile name."

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since it went public on April 14.

At last check Monday, the stock was flat at $257.29.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.