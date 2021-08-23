fbpx

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 23, 2021 12:23 pm
Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that CEO Zach Bradford will participate in Water Tower Research's Sustainable Investing Fireside Chat Series to discuss the company's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining operations on Aug. 24.

The fireside will take a deep dive into CleanSpark's bitcoin mining operation focusing on the recent increase in bitcoin production and hashrate capacity, the associated margin opportunity, and outlook for this business, said in the company's press release.

Cleanspark produced more than 191 Bitcoins in the quarter and has produced an aggregate of 598 Bitcoins since acquiring its mining operations in December.

Cleanspark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services. The company also focuses on clean Bitcoin mining.

Price Action: Cleanspark has traded as high as $42.60 and as low as $6.92 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 15.70% at $12.48.

Photo by Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

