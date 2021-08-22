fbpx

NFT Auction House OpenSea Surpasses $1 Billion In Monthly Trading Volume

byBibhu Pattnaik
August 22, 2021 3:50 pm
The online nonfungible token (NFT) auction house OpenSea has surpassed $1 billion in monthly trading volume, according to data compiled by The Block.

  • According to the report, the firm’s trading volume increased 286% from July to August. It has carried the majority of NFT monthly trading volume since May 2021 

  • In July, OpenSea raised $100 million in its Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing the firm to a valuation of $1.5 billion. 

  • The company has seen $1.23 billion in volume in August. The entire marketplace was at $1.27 billion for this month.

  • OpenSea saw $160 million in sales in June.

  • OpenSea is planning to expand its service to multiple blockchains in search of a long-term solution. 

  • OpenSea plans to expand to the Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) — created by the first NFT creators behind the world-famous digital collectible cats CryptoKitties — and Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) blockchains. 

    • Also Read: Top NFT Marketplaces For 2021

