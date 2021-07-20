fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.12
350.55
+ 1.16%
DIA
+ 5.18
334.70
+ 1.52%
SPY
+ 6.07
418.90
+ 1.43%
TLT
-1.46
152.92
-0.96%
GLD
-0.22
169.83
-0.13%

All Hail The Crypto Unicorn: NFT Auction House OpenSea Hits $1.5B Valuation

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 20, 2021 5:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
All Hail The Crypto Unicorn: NFT Auction House OpenSea Hits $1.5B Valuation

OpenSea, an online non fungible token (NFT) auction house, hit a valuation of $1.5 billion after its latest funding round.

What Happened: According to a Tuesday TechCrunch report, OpeSea raised $100 million in its Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing the firm to a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Other investors include Coatue, CAA, Michael Ovitz, Kevin Hartz, Kevin Durant, and Ashton Kutcher.

The announcement follows March's Series A funding round, where the firm raised $23 million.

OpenSea purportedly saw $160 million in sales last month and is expected to exceed this figure in July, the firm's CEO Devin Finzer told TechCrunch.

Why It Matters: Since the platform saw a major obstacle to its growth in Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) scalability limitations and the consequent sky-high transaction fees, OpenSea is now planning to expand its service to multiple blockchains in search of a long-term solution.

This expansion will start with Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), which will purportedly allow the firm to completely eliminate fees for both token creators and marketplace users.

Read also: DeFi Platform Partners With Georgian Government To Tokenize The Country's Fine Wine As NFTs

According to Finzer, the absence of fees grants OpenSea higher probabilities of success in its bid to expand, including in the gaming and events industries.

Other than Polygon, OpenSea plans to expand to the Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) — created by the first NFT creators behind the world-famous digital collectible cats CryptoKitties — and Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) blockchains. 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

DeFi Platform Partners With Georgian Government To Tokenize The Country's Fine Wine As NFTs

What Happened: WiV Technology, a blockchain trading platform for “unique assets,” has partnered with the Georgian government to move some of the country’s wine onto the blockchain. read more

How Mona Lisa Inspired Tech Entrepreneur Seeks To Disrupt The NFT Marketplace

It is not every day we hear of beautiful stories about entrepreneurs like Martin Regan and the Mona Lisa painting. read more

Trade Fighter Gamify Crypto Price Volatility And integrates NFTs, To Distribute 15 Million TDF Tokens

At the current valuation of over $610 billion, Bitcoin's volatility year-on-date volatility is 4 percent, trackers on July 13 reveal. read more

UpTokens By Rootkit Finance Can Reuse Liquidity And Secure Minimum Token Price

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector has brought new ability into the crypto industry — to invest in various tokens belonging to the sector and receive passive income. However, this is only one, albeit the most popular, a feature of the sector. DeFi has also unlocked additional value in crypto by enabling other separate projects to be utilized on other blockchains. read more