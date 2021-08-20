fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.27
361.69
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 3944.85
48650.14
+ 8.82%
DIA
+ 1.34
348.14
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 2.41
437.45
+ 0.55%
TLT
-0.05
150.50
-0.03%
GLD
+ 0.18
166.43
+ 0.11%

World's Biggest Asset Manager BlackRock Bought $383M Of Crypto Mining Stocks

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 20, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
World's Biggest Asset Manager BlackRock Bought $383M Of Crypto Mining Stocks

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world's top asset manager, which controls an astonishing $9 trillion, invested in two publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies.

What Happened: BlackRock's Form 13F SEC filings reveal that it has acquired stakes in cryptocurrency mining firms Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

More precisely, the asset management behemoth acquired 6.71% of Marathon Digital Holdings, equivalent to about $207 million, and 6.61% of Riot Blockchain, equivalent to about $175 million.

Read also: If Bitcoin Bulls Are Right, Environmental Damage Would Be Disastrous: Report

According to ETF.com, BlackRock's iShares Russell 2000 ETF is the top holder of MARA, with 2.14 million shares worth over $68 million at their current price, and 1.9 million RIOT's shares, worth nearly $61 million at their current price.

The same asset manager's iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ranks as the third top holder of the two stocks as well.

Price Action: Marathon Digital Holdings shares were up 9.68% and were trading at $34.96 at press time.

Riot Blockchain's stock was trading at $34,92, gaining 8.84% since the stock market opened.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech ETFs

Related Articles

Elon Musk Tweets That Tanked Bitcoin Likely Came Due To Pressure From Institutional Investors, Says Tesla Bull Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management, believes that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent tweets that led to a fall in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) probably came due to pressure from i read more

At $900 Billion, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined

What happened: Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $48,481, and its market cap soared to $900 billion for the first time earlier today. read more

Global Debt Registry Accelerates Blockchain Adoption In Structured Credit Markets

This Week In Cryptocurrency: Coinbase's $8B Valuation, Bitcoin's 10-Year Anniversary