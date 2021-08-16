fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.16
368.66
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.16
354.23
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.81
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.19
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.55
+ 0.5%

Baby Dogecoin Licks The Floor, May Taste Higher Prices Ahead

byMelanie Schaffer
August 16, 2021 4:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Baby Dogecoin Licks The Floor, May Taste Higher Prices Ahead

Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) surpassed 555,000 holders on Sunday and celebrated on Twitter.

The cryptocurrency, dubbed the son of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was thrust into the spotlight on July 1 after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk rhymed about the coin on Twitter to the tune of the popular “Baby Shark” song.

Following Musk’s tweet, Baby Doge soared to an all-time high of $0.000000008859 on July 4 before selling off.

The Baby Doge Chart: Since July 10, when Baby Doge hit a high of $0.000000002711, the crypto has traded in a fairly consistent downtrend making lower highs and lower lows.

On Monday, Baby Doge was trading lower again but was holding above a support level at the $0.0000000015 level.

Between Friday and Monday Baby Doge settled into a bullish falling wedge channel. If the pattern is recognized, Baby Doge could make a bullish break similar to when it broke bullishly from a falling wedge on July 20.

To break bullishly from the channel, big bullish volume will have to come into the crypto and on Monday afternoon Baby Doge’s volume registered at about $8.66 million, which is down over 8% from the crypto’s average daily volume.

Baby Doge has resistance above near $0.0000000019 and $0.0000000021. The crypto has support below near $0.0000000015 and $0.0000000013.

babydoge_aug.16.png

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Had $5,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Ethereum Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: read more

Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. read more

PUNKS Comic: What You Should Know About This Surging NFT That's Attracting Venture Capitalist Money

Volume and demand for non-fungible tokens have been surging. One project that is climbing up the leaderboards is PUNKS Comic, an NFT comic series drawn by Marvel and DC Comics artist Chris Wahl. read more

Doge Price Skyrockets Over 10% After Mark Cuban's Tweet And Elon Musk's Confirmation

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price rose 10.3% to $0.33. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 30.0% gain, moving from $0.25 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73. read more