If You Had $5,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Ethereum Right Now?

byHenry Khederian
August 16, 2021 3:25 pm
If You Had $5,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Ethereum Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) right now?

  • Dogecoin: 56.8%
  • Ethereum: 43.2%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin And How To Buy Ethereum 

Dogecoin was trading at around 34 cents while Ethereum was trading at $3,200 at the time of publication.

It's no secret that Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) flamboyant CEO Elon Musk and "Shark Tank's" Mark Cuban are staunch backers of Dogecoin…

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Crowdsourcing Markets Trading Ideas General

