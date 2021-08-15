fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.29
366.24
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.16
355.07
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.83
444.28
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 2.31
143.93
+ 1.58%
GLD
+ 2.37
161.68
+ 1.44%

Doge Breaches 30-Cent Mark After Elon Musk Agrees With Mark Cuban: It's the 'Strongest Medium of Exchange' Among Cryptos

byShanthi Rexaline
August 15, 2021 9:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Doge Breaches 30-Cent Mark After Elon Musk Agrees With Mark Cuban: It's the 'Strongest Medium of Exchange' Among Cryptos

It's no secret that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s flamboyant CEO Elon Musk and Shark Tank's Mark Cuban are staunch backers of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a cryptocurrency that is themed on the Shiba Inu dog. The two have invariably thrown their weight behind the meme currency, promoting it through their tweets and statements.

What Happened: Musk seems to agree with Cuban's view that the Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange. Cuban made the statement in an interview to CNBC Friday, adding that since beginning to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise in March, the Dallas Mavericks has seen substantial sales. The Mavericks are an NBA team owned by Cuban.

"It's a medium that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services. The community for doge is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange," Cuban told CNBC. In a reply to a CNBC tweet of the article, Musk said he's been making this point for quite some time.

Why It's Important: Dogecoin has shown muted reaction to the tweet. It rose 8.7% Friday before settling at 28.68 cents and has tacked on another 2.2% to 29.31 cents Saturday. The meme currency hit an all-time high of 73.76 cents on May 8, coinciding with Musk's appearance on the "Saturday Night Live" show, but has retreated since then.

With the noise made by its backers, the meme currency has breached the 30-cent mark for the first time since June 18. It remains to be seen if the Doge has recaptured its mojo and is headed higher from here. At last check, Doge was up 6.26% at 30.15 cents.

Related Link: There's Growing Buzz Around Dogecoin-Ethereum Collaboration: Here's What The Progress Looks Like

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech

Related Articles

There's Growing Buzz Around Dogecoin-Ethereum Collaboration: Here's What The Progress Looks Like

There is a growing buzz surrounding the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bridge. Here are the key things you need to know about the link between the two major cryptocurrencies. read more

Dogecoin Barks At Resistance As Bitcoin Breaks Bull

Late Thursday night, Dallas Maverick’s owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban said on Twitter fans of the basketball team would receive special pricing for merchandise at an upcoming sale if paying with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

Jack Dorsey Pulls An Elon Musk As Bitcoin Bull Continues To Engage With Irked Ethereum Backers

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, a big supporter of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has pulled a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, is very bullish on the cryptocurrency markets moving forward, she shared Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Jablonski told CNBC that she has been bullish on crypto for "quite some time" because she expects usage and adoption to continue to increase. read more