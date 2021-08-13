fbpx

Cryptocurrency NEO Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 13, 2021 2:23 pm
NEO’s (CRYPTO: NEO) price has increased 8.68% over the past 24 hours to $51.85. Over the past week, NEO has experienced an uptick of over 14.0%, moving from $45.56 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $198.38.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for NEO over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 70.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.26%. This brings the circulating supply to 70.53 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for NEO is #42 at 3.65 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy NEO?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support NEO:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

