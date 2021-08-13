Canaan Scoops Bitcoin Mining Machine Order From Mawson
- High-performance computing solutions provider Canaan Inc (NASDAQ:CAN) won a purchase order for 17,352 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 1.5EH from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (OTCQB:MIGI).
- Canaan will deliver the latest generations of Avalon A1166 and A1246 bitcoin mining machines to Mawson's operations in the U.S. and Australia throughout 2021 and 2022.
- The order adds up to Mawson's order placed earlier this year.
- Mawson is a global digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management.
- Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 2.17% at $9.41 in the market session on the last check Friday.
