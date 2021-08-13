fbpx

Canaan Scoops Bitcoin Mining Machine Order From Mawson

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 13, 2021 10:00 am
Canaan Scoops Bitcoin Mining Machine Order From Mawson
  • High-performance computing solutions provider Canaan Inc (NASDAQ:CANwon a purchase order for 17,352 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 1.5EH from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (OTCQB:MIGI).
  • Canaan will deliver the latest generations of Avalon A1166 and A1246 bitcoin mining machines to Mawson's operations in the U.S. and Australia throughout 2021 and 2022.
  • The order adds up to Mawson's order placed earlier this year.
  • Mawson is a global digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management. 
  • Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 2.17% at $9.41 in the market session on the last check Friday.

