Cryptocurrency XRP Rises More Than 7% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 11, 2021 10:12 am
XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) price has increased 7.51% over the past 24 hours to $0.89. Over the past week, XRP has experienced an uptick of over 24.0%, moving from $0.72 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3.4.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

XRP’s trading volume has climbed 91.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.04%. This brings the circulating supply to 46.42 billion, which makes up an estimated 46.42% of its max supply of 100.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XRP is #6 at 41.45 billion.

Where Can You Buy XRP?

If you are interested in purchasing XRP or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

MATIC Rose More Than 18% Today

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) price rose 18.65% to $1.36. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 30.0% gain, moving from $1.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.62. read more

Doge Price Increased More Than 35% In 7 Days

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has increased 6.04% over the past 24 hours to $0.27. Over the past week, DOGE has experienced an uptick of over 35.0%, moving from $0.2 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73. read more

Fantom Positions Itself To Become A Powerhouse Protocol As Blockchain Adoption Rises

It’s well known that the cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile and fast-paced with price trends switching at the drop of a hat and new pump and dump tokens emerging on a weekly basis.  read more

Why Is XRP Ripping Up Today?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc., traded 10.3% higher at $0.8975 over 24 hours at press time early Wednesday. read more