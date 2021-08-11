fbpx

QQQ
-1.78
368.62
-0.49%
DIA
+ 1.77
350.96
+ 0.5%
SPY
+ 0.15
442.53
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.62
147.19
-0.42%
GLD
+ 1.80
159.97
+ 1.11%

Why Kevin O'Leary Is More Than Doubling His Crypto Exposure

byAdam Eckert
August 11, 2021 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Kevin O'Leary Is More Than Doubling His Crypto Exposure

Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is increasing his exposure to cryptocurrency, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"I'm moving up my allocation from 3% to 7%. That's a lot for me," O'Leary said. 

He noted that he has a Coinbase account, but he said "fees matter to me. I invest chunks of capital and I want to pay the lowest fee with the most liquidity and above all compliance compliance compliance."

O'Leary told CNBC that he thinks Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has done a fantastic job of trying to be compliant.

Institutions are not worried about volatility or disclosure issues in the cryptocurrency markets; rather they are concerned with compliance, O'Leary said.

Institutional interest is massive, he said, adding that there's $1 trillion of interest in just Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) if compliance issues can be solved. 

"What an opportunity I see ahead for crypto,"O'Leary emphasized. 

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Believes Ethereum Is Ultrasound Money

COIN Earnings: Coinbase reported quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion Wednesday, which beat the estimate of $1.77 billion. Monthly transacting users increased to 8.8 million in the second quarter, representing a 44% increase quarter over quarter.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 59.81% year-to-date. 

At last check Wednesday, Coinbase was up 6.23% at $286.47.

Photo by Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What Investors Need To Know When Disney And Coinbase Report Earnings This Week

Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and Blue Line Capital's Bill Baruch discussed the top stocks to watch going into earnings this week, last Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." read more

Jill Carlson Discusses Potential Catalysts For Bitcoin

Trading volumes in the cryptocurrency markets fell more than 40% during the month of June. Despite the declining volume, June still ranks as one of the top five months for cryptocurrency trading volume all time.  read more

'The Next Wave Of Innovation Will Be Driven By Crypto,' Andreessen Horowitz Launches $2.2B Crypto Fund

American venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has launched a $2.2 billion cryptocurrency investment fund. read more

Coinbase Q2 Takeaways: Record Revenue, Coinbase Card, International Expansion, Hedge Funds Joining

Coinbase Global reported earnings after market close Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways from the shareholder letter. read more