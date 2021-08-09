fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 9, 2021 3:02 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 12.4% lower at $0.24 in the early hours of Monday.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was in the green by 15.06% for the week.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE moved 9.37% and 5.21% lower, respectively, over 24 hours.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 4,068.67%.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies into the red after the weekend rally lost steam.

Even so, the social momentum for the Shiba Inu-themed continued to be strong as DOGE was the second most mentioned cryptocurrency after BTC on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform, as per Cointrendz data.

Meanwhile, Doge-themed products continue to be ever popular as well.

Kraft-Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) brand Oscar Mayer sold a pack of "Hot Doge Wieners"  for $15,000 in an auction on eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Sunday.

Read Next: Lionel Messi Sends PSG Fan Token Soaring 31%: What You Need To Know

