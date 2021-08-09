fbpx

Lionel Messi Sends PSG Fan Token Soaring 31%: What You Need To Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 8, 2021 10:50 pm
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CRYPTO: PSG) traded 36.64% higher over 24 hours to $40.86.

What’s Moving: The fan token for the professional football club rose 81.29% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), PSG traded 38.41% and 44.01% higher, respectively.

PSG was among the trending tokens on a list compiled by CoinMarketCap at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why Is It Moving? On Sunday, Argentine football player Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire career with Football Club Barcelona, was said to have reached a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, according to an ESPN report.

See Also: This Cryptocurrency Gave The Best Returns In July, And No — It's Not Dogecoin Or Any Meme Coin

Messi has been a free agent since his contract with Barca expired on June 30. At a press conference on Sunday, Messi bade an emotional farewell to his former club but did not confirm the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“[PSG] is one possibility,” said Messi — adding, “There's nothing closed at the moment, but we're talking about a lot of things,” reported ESPN.

Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) a blockchain project that specializes in the creation of fan tokens bounced in March after Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the quarter-finals of the champions league. At press time, CHZ traded 4.89% lower at $0.27.

Read Next: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Turn Red As Weekend Rally Simmers Down

Photo by LFS_14039 on Wikimedia

