Oscar Mayer Auctions Limited-Edition Hot Doge Wieners On eBay

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 5, 2021 8:59 pm
What Happened: Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) subsidiary Oscar Mayer is auctioning a limited-edition pack of  “Hot Doge Wieners” on eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-inspired offering contains a set of 10 sausages and the cash equivalent of 10,000 Dogecoins which was worth around $2,000 at the time of writing.

After a series of bids outpacing even the cash equivalent of Dogecoins attached to the product, Oscar Mayer reported that the link to the auction was down.

“You guys really took this to the moon the link is down but will be up soon!” said the company on Twitter.

All proceeds from the sale will reportedly go to the food bank and hunger relief organization Feeding America as part of eBay’s Auctions for Charity.

Oscar Mayer isn’t the only consumer goods company to make the most out of the hype and following surrounding the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Last month, Unilever plc (OTC:UNLYF)-owned deodorant company Axe launched a scent inspired by Dogecoin.

Read also: ERN Token Rallies 40% As Lionel Messi Announces NFT Collection Will Launch On Ethernity Chain

Even as more brands associate themselves with the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency, however, the coin hasn’t been able to regain momentum in crypto markets even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trended higher.

At press time, Dogecoin was trading at a price of $0.1988 remaining, relatively unchanged over the past 24-hours. The cryptocurrency had a daily trading volume of $1 billion at the time of writing, accounting for just 1.59% of the crypto market.

