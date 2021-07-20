fbpx

Axe Launches Limited Edition Dogecoin 48H Crypto Scent 'With A Dank Musk'

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 20, 2021 9:54 am
Axe Launches Limited Edition Dogecoin 48H Crypto Scent 'With A Dank Musk'

What Happened: Deodorant company Axe has officially launched a limited edition scent inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) after dropping several hints over the past few months.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) is the parent company of Axe.

The fragrance company has already sent out the first batch of samples to popular Dogecoin personalities, including one of its creatorsб Billy Markus, who shared pictures of the “dogecan” on Twitter.

“We’re going to the moon,” reads the card enclosed with the Dogecoin body spray. “This isn’t a scent to stop and celebrate how far the Doge army has come. It’s the scent to rocket us all the way there.”

The packaging on the can itself depicts a picture of the Dogecoin mascot – a Shiba Inu – against a backdrop of the moon with text that reads “48H crypto scent with a dank musk.”

The limited-edition Dogecans will be distributed for free to U.S customers who sign up quickly enough on Axe’s website. Registration for the Dogecans is set to begin on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Read also: Dogecoin's Billy Markus Reacts To Former Co-Founder's Crypto Rant: 'Bitcoin Doesn't Really Fix Anything'

Dogecoin rose significantly in popularity and price this year after backing from Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk but has fallen over 73% in value from its all-time high of $0.73 in May.

Price Action: At press time, the meme-based cryptocurrency was trading at $0.1633, down 4.47% over the past 24-hours and over 18% over the past seven days.

Photo: Courtesy of Axe

