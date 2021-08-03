fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
August 3, 2021 10:49 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading lower by 8.8% since Sunday at around $38,600 Tuesday morning.

Ethereum is trading lower by 5.3% since Sunday at around $2,530 Tuesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 3.2% at $27.34.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 4.2% at $32.05.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. 

Coinbase is trading lower by 2.6% at $229.37.

