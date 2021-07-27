fbpx

QQQ
-4.80
373.29
-1.3%
DIA
-0.88
352.29
-0.25%
SPY
-2.21
443.23
-0.5%
TLT
+ 1.19
146.87
+ 0.8%
GLD
-0.02
168.18
-0.01%

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
July 27, 2021 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower Tuesday morning. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dipped late Monday following strength in the day and is up on Tuesday.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital shares are trading lower by 6.4% at $27.70.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay and Coinsquare.

Riot Blockchain shares are trading lower by 5.6% at $32.09.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. 

Coinbase shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $235.06.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) were trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recovers from recent lows. read more

Bitcoin Futures Move Above $40K Level

Bitcoin Futures Move Above $39K Level

Bitcoin Futures Move Lower On High Volume; Traders Circulate Department Of Justice Probe Into Tether For Bank Fraud