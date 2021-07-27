Bitcoin, Elrond, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Monday, as per Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 21.1% higher for the week. Over 24 hours, BTC traded 4.26% lower at $36,576.22. BTC traded 43.5% lower from its all-time high.

The latest rally in cryptocurrencies simmered down after Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) denied reports Monday that it was gearing up to accept BTC at the end of the year.

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD): The cryptocurrency that seeks to incentivize distributed networks to run smart contracts traded 6.09% lower at $81.18 over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has declined 66.9% since its all-time high.

Elrond was the second most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter on Monday. The buzz on Twitter around the cryptocurrency involved non fungible tokens and the Maiar digital wallet and payments app.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): The Shiba Inu-themed coin traded 6.06% lower at $0.20 at press time. The meme coin is up 16.95% for the week. DOGE has declined 73.8% from its all-time high.

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme involving DOGE as the currency moved in tandem with other major coins.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 6.03% lower at $2,164.69 over 24 hours at press time. For the week, the coin traded 23.23% higher. Since its all-time high, ETH is down 50.7%.

The Vitalik Buterin co-created project is due for a hard fork dubbed “London” next month, as per a CoinDesk report.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA): The coin of the proof-of-stake blockchain platform traded 7.01% lower at $1.23 over 24 hours. For the week, ADA traded 14.52% higher. The coin is down 51.1% from its all-time high.

The Charles Hoskinson-founded Cardano trended on Twitter and was on the fifth spot on the list of trending coins compiled by Cointrendz.com.

Other coins that trended on Twitter include: Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ), AMP (CRYPTO: AMP), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

