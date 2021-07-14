fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Elrond (EGLD) Sees Higher Interest Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin On Twitter: What's Going On?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 14, 2021 1:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elrond (EGLD) Sees Higher Interest Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin On Twitter: What's Going On?

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) was trending on Twitter at press time ahead of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (NASDAQ:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: EGLD was mentioned in 7,128 tweets, while BTC, ETH, and DOGE were mentioned in 5,251, 4,112, and 3,964 tweets, respectively, as per data from Cointrendz.

See Also: How To Buy Elrond (EGLD)

EGLD led in terms of favorites and retweets as well on Twitter ahead of other major cryptocurrencies.

At press time, over 24 hours, EGLD traded 3.91% lower at $84.06. The cryptocurrency declined 14.51% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against BTC — EGLD declined 0.46% over 24 hours, while it rose 3.09% against ETH.

Since the year began, EGLD has risen 222.37%.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Maiar, a digital wallet and global payments app, tweeted that its Elrond-powered wallet allows users to create non-custodial wallets for BTC in seconds.

The Elrond project was founded in 2017 by brothers Beniamin and Lucian Mincu along with Lucian Todea with the aim of addressing blockchain scalability. 

See Also: Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase's Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating

The project is focused on sharding as a solution and claims its smart contracts execution platform can process 15,000 transactions per second with a six-second latency and $0.001 cost.

Last week, the project announced a partnership with a United Kingdom-based fintech firm, Aurus, which would allow for gold, silver, and platinum tokens to be issued on the Elrond blockchain.

Read Next: Ethereum, Dogecoin Extend Major Losses In Bitcoin-Led Crash But This NFT Play Remains Unstoppable

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Buys $62M In Coinbase On Dip, Sells $9M In Twitter

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 255,478 shares, estimated to be worth about $62.4 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 3.05% to $244.29 on Thursday. read more

Jack Dorsey Confirms Square Is Launching A Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed that the payments company will build a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hardware wallet in a Twitter post on Thursday. read more

What's Up With Shiba Inu Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) a dog-themed cryptocurrency traded in the green at press time on Tuesday night among high social media interest. What's Moving: SHIB traded 2.18% higher at $0.0000087 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin is down 2.12% for the week. read more

Telcoin, Fantom, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) attracted high social media interest on Wednesday night. read more