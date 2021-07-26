Why MicroStrategy Stock Is Surging Higher Today

MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) is trading significantly higher Monday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's CEO, Michael Saylor, is a big proponent of Bitcoin. The company holds over 100,000 Bitcoin, worth more than $4 billion, on its balance sheet.

MicroStrategy is set to report its second-quarter financial results on July 29.

Price Action: MicroStrategy has traded as high as $1,315 and as low as $115.87 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 27.20% at $686.63.