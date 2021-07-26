fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.20
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
350.55
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.17
440.11
-0.04%

How Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders Are Saving On Federal Taxes Using A Loophole

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 26, 2021 5:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders Are Saving On Federal Taxes Using A Loophole

A key tax loophole can help holders of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to save on their federal tax bills in the U.S., according to a report by CNBC.

What Happened: Onramp Invest CEO Tyrone Ross said that while wash sale rules apply to stocks and mutual funds, they do not apply to cryptocurrencies because they are treated as “property” by the IRS, as per the report.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Investors can sell their holdings in cryptocurrencies and buy them right back, unlike the waiting period of 30 days required in the case of stock transactions. This loophole allows investors to bypass the wash sales rules and harvest cryptocurrency tax losses more aggressively than stock losses.

Shehan Chandrasekera, a CPA and head of tax strategy at cryptocurrency tax software company CoinTracker.io., was quoted by the report as saying that cryptocurrency investors can harvest an unlimited amount of losses and carry them forward into an unlimited number of tax years.

See Also: Bitcoin Teases $40,000 — Are We Seeing A Short Squeeze?

Why It Matters: The tax loophole provides an opportunity for cryptocurrency investors to harvest some of their losses and reduce their tax bills as the cryptocurrency markets remain below their all-time highs reached earlier this year.

Bitcoin is down 40.6% from its all-time high of $64,863.10 reached in April. Ethereum and other altcoins have also witnessed similar downturns this year.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 12.8% during the last 24 hours, trading at $38,879.99 at press time, while Ethereum traded almost 9.3% higher at $2,365.45 over 24 hours. Dogecoin is up 17.4% at $0.2318.

Read Next: Should You Sell Dogecoin And Take Profit Or Hodl And Wait For 'Moonshot?' Meme Coin's Creator Says This Is How He Would Play It

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin To Feature Alongside Jane Fonda, Ashton Kutcher In 'Stoner Cats' NFT Show

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin will feature alongside Jane Fonda and Ashton Kutcher in “Stoner Cats,” an animated web series produced by actress Mila Kunis. read more

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday.  read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $88M In Twitter After Jack Dorsey Highlights Bitcoin's Role In Social Media Company's Future

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management firm on Friday snapped up 123,786 shares, estimated to be worth $88.74 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), a day after CEO Jack Dorsey told investors that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) read more