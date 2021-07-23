How This Stock Is Becoming The 'Epicenter' For Blockchain And Crypto

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington said she bought stock and call options in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

"Visa is becoming the epicenter of a lot of blockchain," Talkington told CNBC.

The company recently invested in venture capital firm Blockchain Capital, she said, adding that Visa is already involved with approximately 25 different digital wallets.

The company also recently announced the use of USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), a stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, to settle transactions using Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Talkington said.

She is a believer that the use of blockchain technology for payments is going to "continue to get bigger and bigger." Visa is a great way to play the increasing popularity of crypto, she added.

Visa is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on July 27.

V Price Action: Visa has traded as high as $250.46 and as low as $179.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday up 2% at $249.02.

Photo: courtesy of Visa.