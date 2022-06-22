If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Baby Doge Coin? 7 In 10 Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on or Dogecoin DOGE/USD or Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD right now?

Shiba Inu: 70.2%

Baby Doge Coin: 29.8%

Shiba Inu was trading at around $0.00000978 while Baby Doge Coin was trading at $0.000000001374 cents at the time of publication.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.