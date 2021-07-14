Interest In Baby Doge Coin Fading, Data Suggests

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) saw a significant price downturn today, with data suggesting that interest in the coin might be fading.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Baby Doge Coin's price fell by over 29% from its 24-hour high of $0.00000000317 to a low of $0.000000002248, before settling at its current price of $0.000000002514 as of press time.

The coin is also over 213% down from its July 4 high of $0.000000008859.

Google Trends data for the BabyDoge and Baby Doge Coin keywords indicate that searches both peaked on July 4 — when the coin's price peaked.

Worldwide interest for both search terms matches almost perfectly and rapidly falls right after the peak, collapsing to under one-fourth of the previous search volume by July 7.

On July 11 — the most recent data publicly shared by Google Trends — searches for BabyDoge were just at 16% of their peak levels, while searches for Baby Doge Coin were at 15%.

Image: Google Trends

The biggest search traffic was reached by Baby Doge Coin shortly after tech tycoon Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) known for his support of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Elon Musk apparently endorsed it on July 1 and then quickly died down.