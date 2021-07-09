Did Dogecoin Lose Momentum Because Of Joe Exotic's Tiger King Crypto?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down over 15% for the week after a major backer of the coin — the YouTuber Matt Wallace — came out in support of another cryptocurrency Tiger King (CRYPTO: TKING) that was launched by Joesph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.

What Happened: TKING soared a whopping 200.21% in a 24 hour period at press time to $0.00005493. For the week, the coin has shot up 1,871.05%.

The cryptocurrency is up 183.29% and 193.83% over 24 hours against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In contrast, DOGE traded 5.47% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours at press time and is down 15.20% for the week.

Against BTC and ETH, DOGE has declined 4.87% and 1.31% respectively.

On Thursday, Wallace tweeted an audio clip supposedly from Exotic, a zookeeper serving a 22-year prison sentence and the main subject of Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) series “Tiger King.”



Haha what in the world is 2021? Joe Exotic from Tiger King just sent this us this phone recorded message from prison and he said my name in it Listen pic.twitter.com/nJzjMWbz6n — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 8, 2021

Why It Matters: Exotic claimed in the clip that he was the “first real celebrity to launch a cryptocurrency.” The now incarcerated Exotic claimed big names were coming aboard the platform.

This week, Wallace said that he was buying TKING “fast” and that the coin made up one of his three largest cryptocurrency holdings. The YouTuber said he would continue to support Dogecoin but many in the comments section suggested they were now investing in Tiger King cryptocurrency.

Earlier in March, it was reported that Tiger King non-fungible tokens or NFTs were released. The art sale involved Jeff Lowe, a former business partner of Exotic, and his wife Lauren Lowe.

Lauren Lowe claimed at the time that the couple was the only entity in the United States that held the Tiger King trademark, which was signed over to them in 2016 by Exotic.

