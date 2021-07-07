fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
357.09
+ 0.43%
DIA
-2.08
350.02
-0.6%
SPY
-0.76
434.48
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.70
143.34
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.40
+ 0.53%

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 7, 2021 2:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been brought back into the limelight recently by a millionaire, a senator, and a YouTuber, but it is nevertheless mostly trading muted.

What's Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 2.05% lower at $0.24 at press time early Wednesday over 24 hours and 5.46% lower over seven days.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE traded 1.98% and 4.36% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

Why Is It Moving? On Tuesday, DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter attracting 2,683 tweets. BTC and ETH with 5,956 and 3,135 tweets were ahead of the meme cryptocurrency, as per data from CoinTrendz.

Glauber Contessoto, a well-known DOGE investor who goes by the handle “SlumDOGE Millionaire” on Twitter said Tuesday he would double down on his investment in the cryptocurrency and will purchase $25,000 worth of DOGE “soon.”

On the same day, a filing from Congresstrading.com revealed that Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) purchased DOGE, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and ETH. Moore had purchased DOGE previously on two separate occasions.

Aaron Arnold, the content creator behind the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, also touched upon DOGE and noted the excitement surrounding the “Million Dogecoin Disco” party by sharing a news article and a video.

See Also: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Every Day'

On Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent “Baby Doge” tweet and subsequent price movement, he said, “this only happens in bull markets, if Elon Musk was going to tweet about DOGE in a bear market, I bet you a lot of that it’s not going to spike the price.”

Arnold disclosed that he did not hold any DOGE. The YouTuber said, “anybody who's holding DOGE i think is going to have a bad time.”

Read Next: Dogecoin Is Now More Popular Than Bitcoin Among US eToro Users

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Every Day'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a talk with long-time Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Gary Lachance and “Pussy Riot’s” Nadya Tolokonnikova said she loves the Shiba Inu-themed coin. What Happened: Buterin’s comments came when he was asked by Lachance how he felt about DOGE.  read more

Dogecoin Is Now More Popular Than Bitcoin Among US eToro Users

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has gained ground over the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an asset that U.S. read more

DeFi Innovators Are Tokenizing Tesla, Apple Stocks To Trade Them On Blockchain: Bloomberg

Innovators in the crypto space have created tokenized versions of market-leading stocks and begun to trade them on blockchains. read more

Dogecoin Millionaire Says He Will Double Down With $25K Investment As Meme Coin Sees Dip

Famed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investor Glauber Contessoto said he will “double down” by investing $25,000 in the meme cryptocurrency following the drop in its price. What Happened: Contessoto, who goes by the username “SlumDOGE Millionaire” on Twitter, said he will buy $25,000 worth of Dogecoin “soon.” read more