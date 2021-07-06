fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
358.64
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
347.93
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
433.72
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.04
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
167.26
+ 0.02%

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Everyday'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 6, 2021 3:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Everyday'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a talk with long-time Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Gary Lachance and “Pussy Riot’s” Nadezhda Andreyevna Tolokonnikova, better known as Nadya Tolokno, said he loves the Shiba Inu-themed coin.

What Happened: Buterin’s comments came when he was asked by Lachance how he felt about DOGE. 

“I love the Doge,” said Buterin — adding, “I love the Doge every day.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lachance is the co-founder of the Decentralized Dance Party through which he aims to give away one million DOGE he has owned since 2014.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's half-brother Kyle Kemper is a co-founder of the project which is a "master plan to get the entire world dancing together," as per its website.

The game created by Lachance is an amalgamation of non-fungible tokens or NFTs, Dogecoin, Pokémon GO-like augmented reality, and Tamagotchi — virtual pets that rose to the heights of popularity during the 1990s.

In the early hours of Tuesday, DOGE traded 1.39% lower at $0.24 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin has declined 7.4% since the week began.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus tweeted an excerpt of the chat between Gary and Buterin and posted, “I like $ETH and @VitalikButerin.”

ETH traded 2.04% higher at $2,328.07 at press time over 24 hours, the cryptocurrency is up 7.6% over a week.

Why It Matters: Despite DOGE’s recent decline, the cryptocurrency has emerged as a force to reckon with boasting of a 4,954.46% year-to-date rise and a huge fan-base that calls itself the “DOGE Army.”

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower On Extended Holiday Weekend As Minor Coins Strike Gains

This month, Buterin advocated for collaboration between Ethereum and Dogecoin in a talk with Lex Fridman and said he loved DOGE.

The Ethereum co-creator revealed that his $25,000 investment in DOGE had resulted in a gain of $4.3 million in the same podcast. 

However, earlier in May, Buterin said in a blog post that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s plans to scale DOGE may encounter technical roadblocks.

Read Next: These Two Cryptocurrencies Gave Better Returns Than Dogecoin In 2021 First-Half

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, Helium — 3 Altcoins On Social Media Radar Today

These are the cryptocurrencies that saw high interest on social media early Friday. Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE): The self-proclaimed son of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a new entrant to the Dog-themed coin universe.  read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.8%  lower at $0.243 at press time late Thursday — failing to shoot up despite Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweets. read more

BabyDoge Crypto Surges 236% After Elon Musk Shows His Support

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, known for his support of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), now seems to have turned his attention to a smaller altcoin that considers itself a close relative. read more

Dogecoin Sees Sharp Spike As Elon Musk Says 'Release The Doge'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a sharp spike early Thursday as Tesla Inc. read more