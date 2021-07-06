Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Everyday'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a talk with long-time Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Gary Lachance and “Pussy Riot’s” Nadezhda Andreyevna Tolokonnikova, better known as Nadya Tolokno, said he loves the Shiba Inu-themed coin.

What Happened: Buterin’s comments came when he was asked by Lachance how he felt about DOGE.

“I love the Doge,” said Buterin — adding, “I love the Doge every day.”

Lachance is the co-founder of the Decentralized Dance Party through which he aims to give away one million DOGE he has owned since 2014.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's half-brother Kyle Kemper is a co-founder of the project which is a "master plan to get the entire world dancing together," as per its website.

The game created by Lachance is an amalgamation of non-fungible tokens or NFTs, Dogecoin, Pokémon GO-like augmented reality, and Tamagotchi — virtual pets that rose to the heights of popularity during the 1990s.

In the early hours of Tuesday, DOGE traded 1.39% lower at $0.24 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin has declined 7.4% since the week began.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus tweeted an excerpt of the chat between Gary and Buterin and posted, “I like $ETH and @VitalikButerin.”

ETH traded 2.04% higher at $2,328.07 at press time over 24 hours, the cryptocurrency is up 7.6% over a week.

Why It Matters: Despite DOGE’s recent decline, the cryptocurrency has emerged as a force to reckon with boasting of a 4,954.46% year-to-date rise and a huge fan-base that calls itself the “DOGE Army.”

This month, Buterin advocated for collaboration between Ethereum and Dogecoin in a talk with Lex Fridman and said he loved DOGE.

The Ethereum co-creator revealed that his $25,000 investment in DOGE had resulted in a gain of $4.3 million in the same podcast.

However, earlier in May, Buterin said in a blog post that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s plans to scale DOGE may encounter technical roadblocks.

