Discover The 'Million Doge Disco' Party Mobile Game Where Dogecoin And NFTs Await

A new mobile game gives players the chance to earn NFTs and Dogecoin.

Here are the details on the game set to launch on July 3.

About 'Million Doge Disco': Launching globally in beta, "Million Doge Disco" is an augmented reality mobile game. The game will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive, interactive non-fungible tokens and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the game.

Gary Lachance, the founder of the Decentralized Dance Party, is the creator of the concept for the game.

Lachance will give away one million of his personal Dogecoin he has owned since 2014, dating back to a value of $300. The Dogecoin is held on a paper wallet with two QR codes.

Gameplay: BLOCKv is providing the platform of APIs, tools and training that allow developers to create blockchain-based digital objects in "Million Doge Disco."

“We have developed a Pokemon Go style, augmented reality game that is accessible from any smartphone, powered by the BLOCKv platform,” Lachance said.

Players will use a Tamagotchi-style, interactive NFT Disco Doge, called a Dogeagotchi, that you can dance with in augmented reality, get daily “Dogely” wisdom from and use to collect rewards like Dogecoin and NFTs.

“One million Dogecoin and other digital NFT artifacts will be scattered all over the globe,” Lachance said.

Decentralized Dance Party: The launch of the "Million Doge Disco" will coincide with a free virtual Decentralized Dance Party on July 3.

Lachance is seeking to turn the entire world into a dance floor with a “Doge-fueled party metaverse” allowing anyone to step into a parallel dimension and enjoy a dance party.

“We will also debut a ‘Proof of Partying’ mechanism that incentivizes everyone, everywhere to dance with their Doges in order to receive Dogecoin donation from the community,” LaChance said.

The game creator has a goal of unifying humanity using public dance parties and Doge memes.