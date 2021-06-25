fbpx
QQQ
-0.43
350.32
-0.12%
DIA
+ 2.45
339.53
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 1.49
423.61
+ 0.35%
TLT
-1.49
144.99
-1.04%
GLD
+ 0.52
165.52
+ 0.32%

Bears Lick Their Chops Over Ethereum's Chart

byMelanie Schaffer
June 25, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bears Lick Their Chops Over Ethereum's Chart

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has taken a beating since reaching an all-time high of $4,384.43 on May 12. The entire cryptocurrency market has suffered from the China Central Bank's decision to urge banks and payment channels to disallow cryptocurrency trading and its government's crackdown on Bitcoin miners.

Ethereum’s chart isn’t looking good either and sentiment in the crypto has turned bearish. Although Ethereum could set up a short-term bounce play in the near future, it looks as though it has further room to fall long-term.

See Also: How to Buy Ethereum

The Ethereum Chart: Ethereum has fallen into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart with the pole created between June 15 and 22 and the flag between June 22 and Friday. Ethereum also lost the important 200-day simple moving average during Friday’s price action indicating the overall sentiment in the crypto has become bearish.

On Friday Ethereum was printing a bearish engulfing candlestick indicating lower prices are likely to come. If the bear flag is recognized, in tandem with the bearish candlestick, Ethereum could fall under the $1,400 level according to its measured move.

A measured move is calculated by finding the percentage or price point difference between the beginning and end of the length of the pole. In Ethereum’s case the pole measures 35%. A technical trader can then deduct 35% from the highest price in the flag pattern to calculate how much further a crypto or stock could move. According to this method, Ethereum could drop to $1,332.

Ethereum is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day EMA, which is bearish. On Friday the eight-day EMA was also acting as a resistance level for Ethereum.

screenshot_260.png

Bulls want to see Ethereum regain the support of the eight-day EMA, which would negate the near flag pattern. If it could close above the eight-day EMA it could attempt to regain a support level at $2,151. A close above that could give Ethereum headway toward $2,377.

Bears want to see bearish volume come in and break Ethereum below the bottom of the flag pattern. A break below the pattern could cause Ethereum to fall toward $1,728. If it were to lose the level as support it could fall further to the $1,581 mark.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum was trading down 7% to $1,862 at publication time.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

El Salvador To Install 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs As BTC Set To Officially Become Legal Tender In Early September

United States crypto firm Athena Bitcoin plans to install 1,500 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ATMs in El Salvador as the country is set to adopt the cryptocurrency as a legal tender by early September. read more

StakeHound Sues Crypto Custodian Fireblocks For 'Losing $70M ETH,' Report Says

Cryptocurrency staking platform StakeHound has filed a lawsuit against crypto custodian Fireblocks, alleging that the latter was responsible for losing $75 million worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more

Two South African Brothers Disappear With $3.6B Worth Of Bitcoin In Biggest Scam To Date

Ameer and Raees Cajee, founders of South African crypto exchange Africrypt, have reportedly disappeared with 69,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $3.6 billion worth of client funds. In doing so, twenty-year-old Ameer Cajee and his seventeen-year-old brother Raees Cajee may have pulled off the biggest exit scam in history. read more

Crypto Bank Nexo Lists Polkadot, Lets Users Earn 8% APY

Crypto bank Next integrated Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), with support for buying, selling, earning interest, or borrowing against the coin. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Nexo customers will be able to earn up to 8% interest and borrow against DOT at just 6.9% APR within the platform. read more