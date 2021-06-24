Cathie Wood, Jack Dorsey To Headline 'The ₿ Word' Crypto Initiative

Cathie Wood and have been named as co-hosts of “The ₿ Word,” a new initiative designed to bring business and technology leaders together to discuss how institutions can use Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).

What’s Happening: “The ₿ Word” is being presented under the auspices of the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and will launch on July 21 at 12 p.m. as an online event featuring ARK Invest founder, CEO and CIO Wood and Jack Dorsey, in his capacity as CEO of Square Inc. (NASDAQ:SQ), as the headline speakers.

“We are proud to co-host the launch of ‘The ₿ Word,’” said Wood in a press statement. “As the next wave of adopters embrace Bitcoin, we believe stakeholders must play an active role in supporting and sustaining the network."

“As companies and institutions like us are getting into Bitcoin, we all need to better understand how to put the community first and how we may help it thrive, even when it appears to be against our own interests,” added Dorsey. “Doing so will benefit all over the long-term.”

Also On The Agenda: Other speakers for the July 21 event will include Lyn Alden of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, Adam Back of Blockstream and Dr. Neha Narula of MIT Digital Currency Initiative.

Matt Huang, co-founder of Paradigm and a co-host of the event, expressed hope that “The ₿ Word” would demystify the misperceptions that some business professionals may have about cryptocurrency.

"Bitcoin is a positive force in the world because it increases financial access and opportunity, but the complexity that makes its network so powerful also makes it difficult to understand at first," said Huang, who is also a founding member of CCI. "We hope this initiative helps the investment community and policymakers better understand how transformative a moment we're in right now."