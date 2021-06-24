fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.12
344.62
+ 0.9%
DIA
+ 2.41
336.37
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 2.56
420.04
+ 0.61%
TLT
+ 0.38
142.89
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.40
165.74
+ 0.24%

Cathie Wood, Jack Dorsey To Headline 'The ₿ Word' Crypto Initiative

byPhil Hall
June 24, 2021 10:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood, Jack Dorsey To Headline 'The ₿ Word' Crypto Initiative

Cathie Wood and have been named as co-hosts of “The ₿ Word,” a new initiative designed to bring business and technology leaders together to discuss how institutions can use Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).

What’s Happening: “The ₿ Word” is being presented under the auspices of the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and will launch on July 21 at 12 p.m. as an online event featuring ARK Invest founder, CEO and CIO Wood and Jack Dorsey, in his capacity as CEO of Square Inc. (NASDAQ:SQ), as the headline speakers.

“We are proud to co-host the launch of ‘The ₿ Word,’” said Wood in a press statement. “As the next wave of adopters embrace Bitcoin, we believe stakeholders must play an active role in supporting and sustaining the network."

“As companies and institutions like us are getting into Bitcoin, we all need to better understand how to put the community first and how we may help it thrive, even when it appears to be against our own interests,” added Dorsey. “Doing so will benefit all over the long-term.”

See Also: Benzinga Crypto: Michael Wagner, CEO of Star Atlas

Also On The Agenda: Other speakers for the July 21 event will include Lyn Alden of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, Adam Back of Blockstream and Dr. Neha Narula of MIT Digital Currency Initiative.

Matt Huang, co-founder of Paradigm and a co-host of the event, expressed hope that “The ₿ Word” would demystify the misperceptions that some business professionals may have about cryptocurrency.

"Bitcoin is a positive force in the world because it increases financial access and opportunity, but the complexity that makes its network so powerful also makes it difficult to understand at first," said Huang, who is also a founding member of CCI. "We hope this initiative helps the investment community and policymakers better understand how transformative a moment we're in right now."

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) were trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recovers from recent lows. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Bitcoin Plays Coinbase, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 214,718 shares, estimated to be worth about $47.76 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).  read more

Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip on Thursday. Ark Invest bought 60,813 shares, estimated to be worth about $13.5 million in Coinbase on the day shares of the company closed 1.1% lower at $221.85. read more

Cathie Wood Further Sells $38M In DocuSign Despite Being Bullish, Adds $41M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday diluted its stake in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) for the third straight session after boosting confidence in the e-signature company's ability of continuing to draw customers post-pandemic. read more