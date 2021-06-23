fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
347.57
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
339.43
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
423.09
+ 0%

Elon Musk's Dogecoin Donation Helped 63 People Financially Hit By COVID-19, Says Charity

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 23, 2021 4:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk's Dogecoin Donation Helped 63 People Financially Hit By COVID-19, Says Charity

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk donated 150,000 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in February which funded 63 individuals in Rwanda who lost their income due to COVID-19, according to a social media post by GiveDirectly.

What Happened: GiveDirectly, a non-governmental organization that specializes in digital cash transfers to the impoverished, said on Twitter on Tuesday that each of the recipients received approximately $152.

On Feb. 21, DOGE traded between $0.05 to $0.06. The donated amount, therefore, most likely ranged between $7500 to $9,000.

At press time, DOGE traded 5.54% higher at $0.21 over 24-hours. The Shiba Inu-themed currency is down 33.64% over a week. 

DOGE traded 2.15% and 3.06% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours. BTC traded 3.54% higher at $33,860.56 at press time, while ETH traded 2.74% higher at $2,001.09 in the same period.

Why It Matters: Musk, the third richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, had a total net worth of $172 billion at press time.

In January, Musk donated $5 million to the online education platform Khan Academy, the academy operates as a non-profit and provides free online education.

See Also: Elon Musk Discloses Funding WhatsApp Rival Signal, Says Will 'Donate More'

This month, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, said he sold half of his DOGE holdings and received $4.3 million. He said he gave the profits to GiveDirectly.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet for $2.9 million as a non-fungible token or NFT in March and converted the proceeds to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which he also donated to Givedirectly’s Africa response.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 0.46% higher at $623.71.

Read Next: Dogecoin LGBTQ+ Pride-Themed NFT's Partial Proceeds To Go To 'It Gets Better' Project Because 'Do Only Good Everyday'

Photo by NVIDIA Corporation on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Alongside Apples, Oranges At H-E-B's Houston Stores

Those living in the Lone Star State will be able to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) along with their apples and oranges soon. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark On Tesla Stopping Bitcoin Payments Says Concerns Over Energy Consumptions Are 'Misguided'

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management believes that concerns such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s over Bitcoin’s (BTC) energy consumption are “misguided.” read more

Tesla Has Had A Major Bull In Cathie Wood's Ark. Now The Two Are At Odds Over Elon Musk's Bitcoin Stance

Cathie Wood-headed ARK Invest’s Director of Research Brett Winton is calling Bitcoin (BTC) a “novel economic institution” and said its potential outweighs its energy requirements — a stance diametrically opposite taken by Tesla Inc read more

Ellen Too Late On NFT Scene? 'Woman With Stick Cat' Underwhelms Despite Dogecoin Appearance On Show

Television host Ellen DeGeneres’ non-fungible-token art titled “Woman With Stick Cat” was sold for over $14,000 on Tuesday. read more