fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.21
341.15
+ 0.93%
DIA
+ 0.69
338.09
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 2.27
418.59
+ 0.54%
TLT
+ 0.35
142.94
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.70
167.65
-0.42%

Van Eck CEO Insists Bitcoin ETF Is A Good Idea After SEC Delays The Decision Once Again

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 22, 2021 5:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Van Eck CEO Insists Bitcoin ETF Is A Good Idea After SEC Delays The Decision Once Again

Jan Van Eck, the CEO of asset manager Van Eck Associate, urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund due to investor demand.

What Happened: According to a Tuesday CNBC report, Van Eck said that the regulator “should approve a Bitcoin ETF” since “the only alternative investors have is a closed-end fund that trades it at a 40% premium or 20% discount.” 

According to CNBC, he was presumably hinting at the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), known to be often trading at a premium or discount.

Van Eck’s comments follow SEC’s decision to yet again delay the regulator’s decision to approve the VanEck Bitcoin Trust for the second time, requesting comment from interested parties on how this decision could impact markets.

The asset manager’s CEO also mentioned Bitcoin futures, claiming that they “aren't any better,” adding a futures-based fund “underperformed Bitcoin by 22% last year and 8% this year.”

What Else: Ric Edelman, the No. 1 registered investment advisor in the United States and the founder of Edelman Financial Engines, also said that integrating Bitcoin into portfolios would “be so much easier and simpler if there was a Bitcoin ETF.”

At the same time, he admits that investors have to act instead of waiting because “by the time the SEC says yes to it, Bitcoin might be $100,000.” 

Read also: What Is Crypto ETFs?

“You’re going to miss out, so, you’ve got to move on with the investment opportunities that do exist,” he concluded.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Futures Management SEC Markets Tech Media General

Related Articles

Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. read more

Where Bitcoin Headed Next Depends On Stock Market? So Says Crypto Big Shot Barry Silbert

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert said Sunday on social media that the direction of the cryptocurrency market will be determined by the stock market in the near future. read more

Not Just Bitcoin, Cathie Wood's Ark Is Heavily Bullish On Ethereum Too: What You Need To Know

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has invested $20 million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) on top of an investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), according to the fund's 13F filing with the U.S. read more

These Big Money Players Have Put Bitcoin On The Balance Sheet

The rise in acceptance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a major store of value and payment option has been influenced by major corporations adding the cryptocurrency  to put a portion of its cash reserves into cryptocurrency. Benzinga could earn up to 6% per annum on its crypto holdings. read more