Why MicroStrategy Is Trading Lower Today

byAdam Eckert
June 22, 2021 9:25 am
MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) is trading lower Tuesday morning amid continued weakness in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 

What Happened: MicroStrategy announced that it purchased an additional 13,005 Bitcoin for approximately $489 million in cash at an average price of approximately $37,617 per Bitcoin. 

The business intelligence company now holds approximately 105,085 Bitcoin at an average cost of approximately $26,080 each.

Related Link: MicroStrategy Stock Falls After Bitcoin Purchase: A Technical Analysis

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained MicroStrategy with a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $450 to $360 on Tuesday.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 44.47% over a three-month period. 

MicroStrategy has traded as high as $1,315 and as low as $113.55 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 8.85% in premarket trading at $532.

Image by SnapLaunch from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

